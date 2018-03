Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- A group in Ames is getting ready to spend the night in some snowy conditions.

This year's Reggie's Sleepout event is taking place at Jack Trice Stadium instead of Drake Stadium. More than 1,000 people are expected to attend, sleeping overnight in cardboard boxes and tents to raise money and awareness for homeless programs.

The goal was to raise $100,000, but organizers have already topped that amount.