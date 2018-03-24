× Pleasant Hill First Responders Organizing Donation Drive for Apartment Fire Victims

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Flames destroyed a Pleasant Hill apartment building last week, and now a donation drive is being organized to help displaced victims.

The Canterbury Apartments located in the 600 block of Sherrylynn Boulevard caught fire last Saturday afternoon, and all 24 units in the building were evacuated. Investigators say the fire started between the second and third floors and directly involved five units.

Two people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

The Pleasant Hill Police Department and Fire Department plan to host a donation drive to collect items for the people who lost most or all of their belongings in the fire. New and gently-used clothing, non-perishable food items, toys, and gift cards to purchase groceries will be accepted from Sunday, March 25th through Sunday, April 8th.

The drive will be held at the Pleasant Hill Police Department located at 5151 Maple Drive starting at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Officers, some apartment residents, and the apartment manager will be in attendance and will be available to answer questions during the event.

The apartment complex was built in 1977, at which time sprinkler systems were not required in all living spaces.