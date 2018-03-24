Vigil Held for Sharp Family at Adams County Speedway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORNING, Iowa -- Family members and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil on Saturday night at the Adams County Speedway where the Sharp family spent a lot of their time.

Friends of the family said this racing season will not be the same without them, after the family of four was found deceased in a condo while on vacation in Mexico. Mexican authorities later announced toxic gas inhalation as the cause of death.

"It's going to be really weird not having Kevin there. He was always one of the glue guys. If I had a problem or something I would always go to him. If I needed a beer after the races, I would go to him. It's going to be really weird and really different when I look over to my left from where I am normally at on Saturday nights and he’s not there. It's going to be different," said radio show host Trevor Maeder.

During the vigil, friends shared memories from life and Saturday nights at the race track.

“It’s going to be difficult for me to go home on Saturday nights, because walking through there usually I thought I was going to get out of there at a decent time, but when you walk by that Kevin Sharp pit you get to talking for about 45 minutes. So a lot of great memories and a lot of great things down on that pit pad and here at the Adams County Speedway that those guys did,” a friend of the Sharp family said.

Racing Crew Chief Daniel Rehmeyer said Kevin Sharp and his family were very dedicated to their community and their families were very close.

“Our kids was growing up together, playing football and hanging out at the race shop, but we were pretty close,” Rehmeyer said.

Many people attending the vigil said Adams County Speedway was more than just a race track.

“I can tell you one thing about Kevin Sharp: he was a family man. Most people don’t appreciate the fact that when you come to this race track, this is a family,” a friend of the Sharp family said.

Rehmeyer said his life will never be the same and he will miss the Sharp family very much.

“Kevin touched a lot of people. I mean just, not just on a racing basis, just on a business basis too,” Rehmeyer said.