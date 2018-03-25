I THINK: The NCAA Tournament is the Best Sporting Event of the Year, All Because of Cinderella

The 2018 NCAA basketball tournament is living up to the hype. John Sears says its the best sporting event of the year. The reason, Cinderella.
