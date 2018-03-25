The Insiders: March 25th Edition, Congressional Ballot Signatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Two candidates for Congress have major challenges ahead of them.

All candidates in the race need signatures to qualify them for the ballot, but they cannot be forged and cannot be the same name multiple times. Theresa Greenfield said her campaign manager fessed up the night before nomination petitions were due and said he had forged people's names. Greenfield then got new petitions out, but failed to get enough to qualify. Now, she's trying a legally questionable path to get third district Democratic leadership to put her on the ballot on their own.

Ron Corbett is the former Republican speaker of the house. He barely turned in enough signatures in his bid for governor, but former Iowa GOP state chair Craig Robinson challenged his petitions, saying he found some names on there two or three times and when all counted Corbett doesn't have enough legitimate signatures.

This has meant some intense work for the office of Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, who joined Political Director Dave Price in the Channel 13 studio to discuss the situation.