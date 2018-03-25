× Vigil Scheduled to Remember Sharp Family in Creston

CRESTON, Iowa — A candlelight vigil will be held on Sunday for the Sharp family several days after they were found deceased in a condo in Mexico.

Community members plan to gather in remembrance of the family at 7 p.m. for a prayer and fellowship. The gathering will take place at the VFW Ball Field or in the outfield if the ground conditions are muddy, according to KJAN.

On Saturday evening, Mexican authorities revealed toxic gas inhalation led to the deaths of Kevin, Amy, Sterling, and Adrianna Sharp while they were on vacation in Tulum.