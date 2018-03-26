× Charge Reduced in Urbandale Bar Murder, Suspect Seeking Lowered Bond

URBANDALE, Iowa – A charge of first degree murder has been reduced to second degree murder in the death of a Wisconsin man who died following an assault at an Urbandale bar in January.

Online court documents show 48-year-old Rodney Henricksen of Johnston is now charged with second degree murder in the death of Joshua Sadlon of Oshkosh, Wisconsin. He had been charged with first degree murder in the January death.

Officials say Henricksen punched Sadlon repeatedly in the head and face and also picked him up and slammed him to the floor, causing Sadlon to hit his head on the floor. The assault happened at the Escape Lounge at 8843 Northpark Drive. Sadlon died from his injuries the day after the assault.

Court documents filed earlier this month also show Henricksen is seeking a reduction in bond, based on the reduced charge. A bond of $500,000 had been set based on the first degree murder charge.

A date to hear Sadlon’s motion for bond review has not been scheduled.