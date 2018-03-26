× City Council Approves Downtown Skate Park Plans

DES MOINES, Iowa — Plans for a skate park in downtown Des Moines were approved Monday morning by the Des Moines City Council.

The park will be constructed north of Rotary Riverwalk Park alongside the Des Moines River.

The Polk County Board of Supervisors voted March 20th to work with the city on construction and maintenance.

A group of skate board enthusiasts raised more than $2 million of the $3.5 million needed for the construction. The city will donate 5 acres of land and has agreed to maintain it.

One supporter said the effort to make this was a reality was an uphill battle.

“This is a huge step forward. Um … you know … it’s been a rough, you know, battle figuring this all … this process out, or whatever. So this is a huge win. One less road block, you know, and it was a big road block,” said Kevin Jones.

The skate park is expected to be one of the biggest in the United States.