Community Says Goodbye to Kirk Korver

PELLA, Iowa — Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Kirk Korver on Monday.

Korver died after a sudden illness last week at the age of 27. His funeral was held Monday morning at Third Reformed Church in Pella, where his father is the pastor.

Korver comes from a long line of basketball players. He is the youngest brother of Kyle Korver, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.