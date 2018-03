Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTE, Iowa -- A total of five former employees at a northeast Iowa care facility are accused of having sex with patients.

All five are charged with sexual exploitation by a counselor or therapist.

The five are accused of having a sex with patients while working at Prairie View Residential Care Facility in Fayette between 2015 and 2016. The facility cares for patients with chronic mental illness, intellectual disabilities, or medical conditions.