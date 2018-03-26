× Governor Says Victims Gave “Credible Evidence” That Agency Head Sexual Harassed Them

DES MOINES, Iowa–Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds wouldn’t divulge specifics Monday morning, but she said state employees came forward Friday night with “credible evidence” that Iowa Finance Authority Director David Jamison sexually harassed them. That is why she fired him.

Reynolds said the employees–she didn’t say how many of Jamison’s staff came forward with the claims–didn’t report their harassment claims to Jamison, management in the IFA or anyone else in human resources. Instead they came forward Friday night to Reynolds’ Chief of Staff Jake Ketzner.

The governor said she called key staff together Saturday morning and decided to fire Jamison. She said she did not talk with Jamison or ask him to present his defense.

When asked how she could fire him so quickly, without talking to Jamison to defend himself, she mentioned that she has “zero tolerance” for sexual harassment and said that Jamison was an “at will” employee, which allows her to terminate him at her discretion.

Jamison had been IFA director since 2011, after former Governor Terry Branstad appointed him.

Reynolds and Jamison have known each other for years, as both served as county treasurers earlier in their career. Reynolds declined to say whether the allegations against Jamison surprised her and said that this is about the victims, not her.