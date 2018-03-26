Law Enforcement Reminding Johnston Students to Buckle Up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- Law enforcement officers were at Johnston High School on Monday morning to surprise students as they arrived.

Sergeant Nathan Ludwig from the Iowa State Patrol and other officers were checking to make sure people were buckled up and watching to see if anyone was texting and driving. The initiative was to remind students of the importance of safe driving, as car crashes are the leading cause of U.S. teen deaths.

Students found following the seatbelt laws received vouchers for free Casey's pizza and sodas.