Legislature Honors Bob Dorr, Long-Time Radio Host and Band Leader

DES MOINES, Iowa- The Iowa Legislature took a few moments Monday to recognize a long-time Iowa musician and pubic radio host.

Bob Door was on the floor of the House, and the Senate as a proclamation was read to honor his 45 years on-air doing numerous music radio shows for station KUNI, now a part of Iowa Public Radio. He started in October of 1972.

Dorr said he had never gotten this type of recognition and that he was humbled by it.

“I was the first-ever rock and roll show on a public station in Iowa,” said Dorr. “I thought it was a way to work my way through college, before I was even done, I was working 40 hours a week.”

The Blue Band toured mainly in the Midwest. Stops included Minneapolis,Omaha, Lincoln, and Kansas City. The band also traveled as far as Sun Valley ID, and BB King’s place on Beale Street in Memphis.

Dorr was able to keep his radio show going, even when traveling with the band.

“That was made possible through the miracle of pre-recording,” said Dorr. “I could be 300 miles away, and be on tape in Cedar Falls.”

January 20th, the 8-10 piece Blue Band did it’s last performance.

“The other original Blue-Bander Jeff Peterson, and myself are carrying on with three different smaller groups,” said Dorr. I’m the drummer so I get to sit in the back rather than being the front guy.

Dorr said he plans to keep on making music.

“You imagine that being a low-level band leader, and a weekend public radio announcer, does not really add up the the bank account of a retiree, I’m still working.”