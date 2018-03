× #MeToo Campaign Creator Speaking in Ames

AMES, Iowa — The woman behind the #MeToo movement is bringing the conversation to Iowa State University.

Tarana Burke will be speaking at Stephens Auditorium at 8 p.m. on Monday. She orginally started the hashtag #MeToo as a grassroots campaign in 2007. She has been an activist for more than 25 years, but gained national attention following allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

The lecture is free and open to the public.