New Mobile Response Service Providing More Support for People in Crisis

DES MOINES, Iowa – People begin to receive additional support when calling Central Iowa’s Crisis line through a new mobile response service in select counties Monday.

The mobile response service will be helping out Madison, Jasper, Warren and Poweshiek counties beginning Monday.

In total, the mobile response service will be functioning in 11 counties by the end of April, which include:

Boone

Greene (starting July 1, 2018)

Franklin

Hamilton

Hardin

Jasper

Madison

Marshall

Poweshiek

Story

Warren

CICS and Eyerly Ball Mental Health Services partnered together to create this mobile crisis response service for people in central Iowa.

Director of Crisis Services at Eyerly Ball Mental Health Services Krystina Engle said the new service is meant to provide additional support for people who struggle with depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts and other mental illnesses.

“This will be very helpful in that we come to the individuals. Our teams are mobile, we present to the individual in that time of need, in that crisis. We work with that individual. We don’t tell them what they have to do, we don’t force them to do anything. We allow them the option of coming up with a plan with us,” Engle said.

Engle said when someone calls the crisis line an on call counselor team will travel to the individual who may need the additional support.

During the visit, the counselors will work with the individual and provide an additional behavioral health assessment, safety plan and more.

Engle said the idea is to help free up police officers.

“Unfortunately, law enforcement have a lot of calls that come in and they are not able to take the necessary amount of time with these individuals or they just automatically bring them to the hospital. We want to help law enforcement get back onto the streets. We want to come in, take time with those individuals. If we need to get them to the hospital, we will,” Engle said.

Engle said within 24 hours following the visit a case manager will visit the individual to follow up.

The service will be available 24/7, 365 days a year. It is open to all ages and is free.

Everly Ball Mental Health Services is currently hiring for additional on call counselors. People applying need to have experience in the behavioral science field.

To call the Central Iowa Crisis Line for assistance dial 844-258-8858.