Parents to Speak Out After Losing Daughter in School Bus Accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKLAND, Iowa -- Glen and Natalie Klindt lost their 16-year-old daughter Megan in a fiery bus accident near Oakland last December. The driver of the bus, 74-year-old Donald Hendricks, also died.

Channel 13’s Sonya Heitshusen talks to the couple about the tragedy, who they hold responsible, and why they plan to sue the Riverside Community School District.

Riverside Superintendent Tom Mitchell declined a request for an interview, but issued the following statement:

“The Riverside Community School District appreciates your invitation to participate in an interview regarding the school bus accident that occurred on December 12. However, we respectfully decline your request at this time. Please know that we think of Megan Klindt and Donnie Hendricks every day, and we are steadfast in our commitment to ensuring the safety of all students and staff.”

Hear the full story on Tuesday during the Channel 13 news at 10 p.m.