× Sheriff’s Office: Suspects Robbed, Beat, and Held Grimes Woman at Gunpoint

GRIMES, Iowa – Two people were arrested Sunday after the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says they broke into a Grimes apartment and held a woman at gunpoint, assaulted her, and robbed her.

Deputies were called to an apartment in the 10000 block of SE 11th St. in Grimes around 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning on report of a possible robbery.

Police say the suspects, a woman and a man, left the scene before they arrived but were identified as 33-year-old Danielle Dawson of Grimes and 29-year-old Andrew Wickett of Madrid. The two were located at Wickett’s address in Madrid and taken into custody with the assistance of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

They are both charged with first degree robbery, first degree burglary, willful injury, third degree theft, and false imprisonment. Dawson also faces probation violations.

Deputies say the suspects knew the victim prior to Sunday’s incident.