Two Years Since Des Moines Officers Killed in Fiery Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday marks two years since two Des Moines police officers were killed by a drunk driver.

Officers Carlos Peunte-Morales and Susan Farrell were transporting a prisoner from Council Bluffs to Des Moines when their car was struck head-on by a car traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate 80.

Police say 25-year-old Benjamin Beary was behind the wheel traveling west.

Beary and the prisoner police were transporting, Tosha Hyatt, were also killed.

Investigators say Beary was nearly three times over the legal drinking limit and was traveling more than 100 miles-per-hour at the time of the crash.

A lawsuit filed by the families of those killed in the crash was recently settled with the bar where Beary was drinking before the crash, The Keg Stand in West Des Moines. The bar’s insurance policy paid out a total of $300,000 in the case. A judge has ruled that how the settlement is divided will remain confidential.