Winterset Police Charge Man With Sexual Assault and Child Endangerment

WINTERSET, Iowa -- "He's self-employed, has a body shop that he runs out of his residence, at that residence," said Captain Roger E. Shortt of the Winterset Police Department, referring to 53-year-old Eric Paul Eyerly.

On Monday morning, Wintersest police arrested Eyerly at his house in the 800 block of IA-92, where police say the alleged abuse in this case took place over the course of approximately two and a half years. Eyerly is charged with three counts of sexual assault in the 3rd degree and two counts of child endangerment. According to police, the victim in two of the offenses was under the age of 14, and in one offense the victim was 14 years old.

"This case came to light kind of as a result of kids hanging out, underage people hanging out at that residence," said Captain Shortt. "And the information we gathered through the course of this investigation indicated that several different underage kids would hang out and stay the night or hang out there at that residence; a popular spot for teenagers."

Winterset police worked with DHS on the case, and there was also contact with other outside agencies.

"These cases are never quick," said Captain Shortt. "It took numerous interviews and a lot of time."

Police say there's reason to believe that in the past Eyerly has been arrested in other states on similar charges.

"There is information that he has been arrested in other states," said Captain Shortt. "Right now, Colorado that we know of."

Eyerly is being held in the Madison County Jail on a $304,000 cash-only bond.