Abraham Roberts Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Agnes Yarlee

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- A Johnston man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the shooting death of his girlfriend.

"I am so ashamed that I have disappointed God, how much I have disappointed humanity, how much I have disappointed this great nation, how much I have disappointed the state of Iowa, how much I have disappointed and hurt the Yarlee family," said Abraham Roberts before his sentencing on Tuesday morning.

Roberts shot 34-year-old Agnes Yarlee in April of 2017 and was convicted of first degree murder in January.

Yarlee's sister told the court that Agnes' children still dream about their mother and cry over the loss. She also talked about the family leaving war-torn Liberia for a better life.

"We came from far away and we ran away from war. He came here. And then he killed my sister," she said.

In addition to the life sentence without parole, the judge ordered Roberts to pay the Yarlee family $150,000 in restitution.