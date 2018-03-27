Colfax Sheep and Goat Auction, March 24

The Colfax sheep and goat auction on Saturday saw a good sale of 690 head of sheep.
Feeder lambs fetched the days high average price of $2.26 per pound, while fed lambs averaged $1.55 per pound.
Sheep weight class to average price per pound:
30-40- $2.53
40-50- $2.5750
50-60- $2.41
60-70- $2.23
70-80- $2.02
80-90- $2.04
90-100- $1.8250
110-120- $1.60
120-130- $1.54
130-140- $1.5250
The 182 head of goats at the auction saw a high average price ranging from $122.50 to $220 per head.
Goat weight class to average price per head:
30-45- $122.50
45-60- $130
60-75- $190
75-90- $170
90-105- $220