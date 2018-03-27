Colfax Sheep and Goat Auction, March 24

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Colfax sheep and goat auction on Saturday saw a good sale of 690 head of sheep.

Feeder lambs fetched the days high average price of $2.26 per pound, while fed lambs averaged $1.55 per pound.

Sheep weight class to average price per pound:

30-40- $2.53

40-50- $2.5750

50-60- $2.41

60-70- $2.23

70-80- $2.02

80-90- $2.04

90-100- $1.8250

110-120- $1.60

120-130- $1.54

130-140- $1.5250

The 182 head of goats at the auction saw a high average price ranging from $122.50 to $220 per head.

Goat weight class to average price per head:

30-45- $122.50

45-60- $130

60-75- $190

75-90- $170

90-105- $220