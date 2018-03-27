Des Moines Performing Arts Announces Broadway Series Season Lineup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The top critically-acclaimed musicals currently performing to sold out crowds on the Great White Way are coming to Des Moines.

Des Moines Performing Arts announced its 40th Broadway series on Tuesday. The season begins with Love Never Dies--the sequel to the longest-running musical in Broadway history, The Phantom of the Opera--and ends with Broadway’s longest-running play, The Play That Goes Wrong.

DMPA keeps bringing the top theater shows straight from New York City to the Des Moines Civic Center.

“We’re kind of continuing a tradition of bringing the current winners of the Tony Awards,” says President and CEO Jeff Chelesvig.

One of the season’s headliners is the reigning Tony Award winner for Best Musical.

“Dear Evan Hansen is just such a creative and innovative show, and I think it’s just going to be a huge hit here,” exclaims Chelesvig.

The current Best Revival of a Musical Tony winner will hit the stage next spring.

“I love old fashioned musicals, and so Hello, Dolly! is colorful, the music is gorgeous, it’s really just one of my favorite experiences.”

Other shows coming to the metro include a two-week engagement of Disney’s Aladdin, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s School of Rock, Finding Neverland: The Musical, Jim Steinman’s Bat Out of Hell: The Musical, Rock of Ages, and Brian Stokes Mitchell and Megan Hilty in Concert with the Des Moines Symphony.

After setting a season ticket holder record this year, DMPA officials knew had to keep the Hamilton momentum going.

“There may be some pressure, but I think as long as we keep doing what we aspire to do, then I think we have a terrific audience here that really loves what we do, and so we’re grateful for them and for their support.”

DMPA invests in select Broadway productions each year. Its contributions to Dear Evan Hansen and Hello, Dolly! helped the organization gain a leg up when it came time to routing new tours, allowing DMPA to secure stops in the metro before larger Midwest markets like Chicago, St. Louis, and Minneapolis.

“We have a great facility, we have great attendance, that’s what people look at. The shows do want to play here in the first year,” says Chelesvig.

And for audiences, that escape from everyday life may be more important today than ever before.

“There’s something of value of being in a place for two, two and a half hours with a group of people and watching spectacular performers doing great work on a stage,” adds Chelesvig. “You don’t have to look at your cell phone, you don’t have to answer your phone. So I just think there’s nothing like live theater.”

Season tickets for the upcoming 2018-2019 season are now on sale. Find out more on the Des Moines Performing Arts website.