Des Moines Performing Arts Announces this Season's lineup

The 2018-2019 show season at Des Moines Performing Arts has some great shows coming this season. The announcement, made this morning, includes some big musicals, Dear Evan Hansen and Hello Dolly! are among the Broadway shows headed to the metro this season.

The schedule also includes a two-week session for Disney’s Aladdin, Love Never Dies, School of Rock and The Play That Goes Wrong. Also announced in the shows we’ll see this year are Finding Neverland, Bat Out of Hell and Rock of Ages.

The season begins with Love Never Dies in October. Dear Evan Hansen and Hello, Dolly will play in the spring. More details are available at this link… Des Moines Performing Arts