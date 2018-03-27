× Funeral Services Scheduled for Creston Family Found Dead in Mexico Condo

CRESTON, Iowa — Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for the four members of the Sharp family who were found dead in a condo in Mexico last week.

After failing to return home from their vacation in Tulum, Mexico, family members became concerned about the Sharps and filed a missing persons report. The family was later located inside their condo and confirmed dead from toxic gas inhalation. Mexican authorities say a boiler leak is to blame for the deaths.

The Des Moines Register reports services will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the gymnasium at Southwestern Community College.

Vigils were previously held in Creston, where the community gathered to remember the family.