Interstate 80 Bridge Dedicated to Fallen Des Moines Officers

IOWA -- On Tuesday morning, the Iowa House unanimously approved the designation of a memorial bridge to recognize two fallen Des Moines officers.

The Iowa bridge located off Interstate 80 near Exit 118 will be dedicated to fallen officers Susan Farrell and Carlos Puente-Morales. Both officers were killed in March of 2016 when a drunk driver collided head-on with their vehicle while they traveled along on Interstate 80 in Dallas County.

Many Des Moines officers were on hand Tuesday morning at the dedication, including Chief of Police Dana Wingert.

"It's a big deal to us as we remember them. They will always be a part of the police department family. The designation of the memorial bridge on Interstate 80 will be a constant reminder to the traveling public, you know, the sacrifice that Susan and Carlos made."

Wingert added that while the police department may be large in size, everyone shares a common bond and that both families of the fallen officers will always have a special place within their units.