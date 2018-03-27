New East Village Multi-Use Building Could Make Space for Businesses, Parking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The city of Des Moines is currently taking a look at a plan for a brand new East Village apartment building and parking ramp.

The new building from Nelson Development would go up near the intersection of E. 4th Street and Grand Avenue, right across from Zombie Burger and would have space for shops, offices, apartment units, and a parking ramp.

The East Village Neighborhood Association was initially concerned because this would be taking away a much-needed parking lot, but after reviewing the plan officials say it will all work out in the end.

"Yes, we are taking away a lot, but there is a new city lot that has 535 spaces just a couple of blocks down the street, there's a total of 900 on-street spots that are available, that includes the bridges, 700 without the bridges," said East Village Neighborhood Association Board President Chris LoRang. "The city, at the moment, is adding 50 free parking spots around the perimeter of the East Village, and when the bridges are all ready to roll, those will be free parking spots in the future, as well. So in the end, the East Village will have 250 free parking spots."

LoRang said this type of multi-use building would be a good addition to the area because it would bring in more businesses as well as add more parking spaces in the area than were previously available.

“For a while there weren’t hardly any spaces open for new businesses. There are now, but this would add to that and bring more shops into the area,” LoRang said.