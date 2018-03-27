Noah Exline Trial to be Moved to New County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- A judge has decided to move the trial of a man accused of sexually abusing his 12-year-old sister.

Noah Exline, 20, is charged with seven counts of second degree sexual abuse against Paige Exline. She was killed along with her 16-year-old cousin Shakiah Cockerham in a house fire last May. Another family member is accused of burning down the home.

Exline's attorneys asked to move the trial out of Greene County because of publicity and because the family is well-known in the community. The judge ruled the trial will be moved to Boone or Hamilton County, but the date has not yet been set. Exline waived his right to a speedy trial.