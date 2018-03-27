Parents Seeking Justice for Daughter Killed in Bus Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa -- Last December, two people in Pottawattamie County were killed in a fiery bus crash.

One victim was the driver, 74-year-old Donald Hendricks, and the other was 16-year-old Oakland student Megan Klindt. The crash happened just after Klindt boarded the bus right in front of her home. Now, her parents say the Riverside School District is to blame for her death and are seeking accountability, change, and justice for their daughter.

Channel 13's Sonya Heitshusen talked to Glen and Natalie Klindt about the tragedy and why they plan to sue the district.