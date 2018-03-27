Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- The National Weather Service said severe weather season is right around the corner, May, June and July are the peak months of the season.

This is why they hold an annual Storm Spotter class to educate the public on how to spot and report severe weather.

The free class is from 7 P.M. to 9 P.M. at the Polk County Emergency Operations Center in Des Moines.

"You can learn about identifying different types of storm features and severe weather, you learn how to report severe weather to the National Weather Service and local law enforcement," National Weather Service Senior Meteorologist Mindy Beerends said.

Reporting severe weather to the National Weather Service is instrumental for them to accurately track and report storms to the general public.

"They'll learn severe weather information to keep themselves safe but also provide that information to the weather service so that we can get the ground truth response to put it in our warnings and get that information out to keep the public safe," Beerends said.

Click here for more information on how to report severe weather.