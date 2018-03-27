Special Olympics Iowa Hosts ‘Play Day’ to Encourage Kids the Importance of Staying Active

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Over 200 young athletes will participate in the 2018 Play Day hosted by Special Olympics Iowa on Tuesday.

Children between ages two and seven will participate in the event to learn more about special Olympics and see if he or she would like to join the organization at age eight.

Marketing and Communications Manager Stephanie Kocer said the goal of the event is to give parents, teachers and children and idea of what special Olympics has to offer.

“We want to show parents that we are very focused on getting their kids active, teaching them healthy things, teaching them how to play certain sports and giving them those opportunities,” Kocer said.

The activities are modeled after special Olympic sports like basketball, baseball, balance beam, batting and more.

Kocer said the event is unified, meaning children with and without disabilities will be participating.

“It’s really fun to watch classmates include each other and want to make sure that their classmate with a disability is able to do the activity and is able to have fun just like them. You can just tell by the smiles on everyone’s faces they are having a great time,” Kocer said.

There is around 80 volunteers from the community helping run play day.

The event will take place beginning at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Valley Community Center in West Des Moines. The day is sponsored by a Children’s Charity, Variety.