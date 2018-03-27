State Objection Panel Votes on Challenges to Candidate Nomination Petitions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It is a rare day at the Capitol when the secretary of state, attorney general, and state auditor are ruling on whether or not several candidates can appear on the June primary ballot.

On Tuesday, leaders voted not to allow Ron Corbett to be on the ballot to run in the gubernatorial race against Governor Reynolds after he fell eight signatures short of the required number.

The panel also agreed to allow Theresa Greenfield to remain on the ballot.

