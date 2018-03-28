× Alcohol Overdose Suspected in Des Moines Teen’s Death

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating the death of a metro high school student.

Police say they found the body of 17-year-old Lincoln High School student Pascaline Uwizeyimana Saturday morning.

He was found outside, by a resident of the Southridge Estates mobile home park which is along the 800 block of County Line road.

Police say there was no obvious trauma to the body.

Investigators are awaiting toxicology and autopsy results but suspect an alcohol overdose caused Uwizeyimana’s death.