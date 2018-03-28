× Enter to win a meet and greet with The NADAS

How does it work?

It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.

What can I win?

One lucky winner will win 2 VIP tickets to see The NADAS live at the Country Lane Lodge! Plus a meet and greet with the band before the show, front row seats, and more!

Can I still play if the contest has already started?

Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.

Click here for more information about The NADAS at the Country Lane Lodge.