Former Guthrie County City Clerk Accusing of Misusing Thousands of Dollars

YALE, Iowa –A former Guthrie County city clerk is accused of spending thousands of city dollars for personal use.

A report released by the State Auditor’s Office found Renee Van Gundy improperly used more than $60,000 when she worked for both the cities of Yale and Bayard. The audit shows at various points from 2010 through 2016, Van Gundy spent thousands of dollars at retail stores, restaurants and used money to pay off personal cell phone and utility bills. It also states she used the city’s credit card.

On Wednesday, a Yale City Councilmen says he was shocked to learn of the allegations. He says Van Gundy stepped down from her position after 2015. Her ex – husband tells Channel 13, she has since moved to Ohio and that he was never aware of his wife’s alleged actions.

Several agencies are investigating the allegations. Van Gundy has not been charged.