Positions at DMACC Will Go Unfilled Because of Funding Cuts Signed by Governor

ANKENY, Iowa -- "I obviously don't think it's fair, because we`re still in school and still trying to figure out our education and obviously people who are running our government, they`re not in a school right now," said Emma Lyon, a Freshman at DMACC. "So, it's already a lot of money and it's already hard."

Talk to students at DMACC's Ankeny campus and they'll tell you: they think there's a disconnect between the people in government who control how much funding goes to higher education in Iowa, and the students who are struggling to be able to afford to go to those schools.

"Oh for sure, yeah," said Kalyne Abel, a Sophomore at DMACC. "I think there's a big like, maybe like a slight miscommunication in like everything that's going on with people who like have a job, who have gone through school, and people like us who are still going through school and still trying to figure like everything out."

The cuts Governor Kim Reynolds signed include slashing half a million dollars from community colleges. For DMACC, that will have real consequences.

"We need to be able to expand programs, not worry about holding positions open," said Rob Denson, DMACC'S President. "and, these are positions in key areas like IT, health care, advanced manufacturing, transportation..."

But with funding going in the other direction, some positions will remain vacant.

"We`re actually holding some positions open until July 1, which gives us some kind of a reserve, because the next key number is gonna be what the legislative appropriation will be for next year and all of that rolls into our calculations to what student tuition needs to go up," said Denson. "Generally, we go up three to four dollars a year, based on budget projections. We`ve projected a six dollar per credit hour increase."

That's not something students on campus want to hear.

"I don`t want my tuition or anything to be effected in that manner," said Abel.

"Yeah, it`s like we`re here also because the tuition is cheaper," said Lyon. "It`s a community college and it`s just, there`s no point going here if our tuition`s going to increase."

President Denson says even with the projected increase from 151 to 157 dollars per credit hour, dmacc will still have the lowest tuition and fees in the state...of all community colleges, and universities etc.