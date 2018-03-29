× Darian DeVries Named Drake Men’s Basketball Coach

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake University has named Darian DeVries its new men’s basketball head coach.

A 1:30 p.m. news conference is being held Thursday to introduce DeVries.

The 42-year-old father of two graduated from Aplington-Parkersburg High School and played basketball at Northern Iowa. He’s been an assistant coach at Creighton University since 2001, where he worked under head coaches Dana Altman and, later, Greg McDermott.

The announcement comes one week after Niko Medved announced he was leaving Drake for Colorado State University after just 11 months with the Bulldogs.

DeVries is the younger brother of former Hawkeye football star, Jared DeVries, who went on to play in the NFL.