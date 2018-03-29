Defecting for Fields of Opportunities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa - Grand View volleyball has surged to NAIA power by reaching beyond borders for key talent. Brazilians, and Puerto Rican's played vital roles in the Vikings back-to-back trips to the National Championship game. "We want to keep building on that," said head volleyball coach Donan Cruz, "if it fits, it fits."

Grand View volleyball's identity was formed by foreign-born players, and that culture helped lure in the Viking's next foreign phenom.

"He brings a lot of explosiveness," says Puerto Rico native and Grand View assistant coach Victor Gonzalez.

"He's a blue chip recruit," says Cruz, "He's a guy that you build systems around."

His name is, Felix Chapman.

As a teenager Chapman played for Cuba's national team, and won the Central American and Caribbean Games. Today he's the center of Grand View's nationally ranked volleyball team.