New Art Installation Brightens Bike Trails in the Metro

WAUKEE, Iowa — Bike trails in the metro just got a little brighter as the new Waukee Railroad Pergola – In the Shadow of the Rails art installation turned on its lights.

The trailhead art piece was designed by David Dahlquist, the same artist who designed the High Trestle Trail bridge.

“The ‘In the Shadow of the Rails’ design reflects Waukee area’s rich railroad history. The former rail system was actually repurposed to form the Raccoon River Valley Trail, connecting 14 communities along the trail,” City of Waukee Director of Communication Summer Evans said.

The art installation was a $1.1 million project that was mostly community funded. “It took four years to fundraise and we had more than 75 donors,” Project Coordinator and Fundraiser Randy Jensen said.

This is just the beginning, additional “In the Shadow of the Rails” installments are underway in various other locations on the Raccoon River Valley Trail.

“Other communities saw the value of extending these commonly themed public art pieces to establish a real trail identity,” Evans said.

Six locations including Dallas Center, Perry and Jefferson are planned for construction in 2018.

“When completed, the 89-mile project will be the longest linear public art installation in the country,” Evans said.

The Waukee Railroad Pergola sits at the corner of Hickman Road and North 10th Street in Waukee, the lights are on from dusk till dawn.