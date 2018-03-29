× One Killed, Four Injured in Wrong-Way Highway 20 Crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa – One person was killed and four people injured in a wrong-way crash on Highway 20 Wednesday night.

The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. about four miles west of Rockwell City. The Iowa State Patrol says a Dodge Caravan was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it hit a westbound GMC Yukon head-on.

Both vehicles came to rest in the median.

The 37-year-old driver of the Caravan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s name has not been released.

Three of the occupants of the Yukon were transported to Trinity Regional Medical Center if Fort Dodge. The fourth occupant was taken to Iowa Methodist in Des Moines by air ambulance. Their names and conditions have not been released.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing its investigation into the crash.