× Police: Online Prostitution Post Led to Robbery

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines woman is behind bars after police say she used a post on a local prostitution website to lure a man to a south side home in order to rob him.

Police say the victim and 20-year-old Alanna Teachout agreed to meet at a home in the 3000 block of SE 17th Street Wednesday night. The victim brought cash to the meeting and when he arrived at the home there were three other males there.

Teachout and the victim went upstairs to a bedroom and when Teachout excused herself for a moment, a man entered the room with handgun and took the victim’s money. He told the victim to leave and not call the police or he would be shot.

The victim left but called police to report the incident.

When officers arrived, they found a man trying to escape out of an upstairs window.

Teachout and another man, Darnell Knox, were arrested. The other males in the home claimed to be sleeping while the robbery happened.

Teachout is charged with first degree robbery and possession of marijuana. Knox was arrested on a probation violation.