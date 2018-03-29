Safe Haven Law Expanded in New Law Signed by Governor Reynolds Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's Safe Haven law is expanding to offer lifesaving protection to even more babies.

Governor Kim Reynolds signed Senate File 360 into law on Thursday morning. It makes several important changes to the current Safe Haven law. Under current law a mother can give up an infant age 14 days or younger at any Iowa hospital or health care facility without facing charges.

The law is now expanded to allow mothers to give up children up to 30 days old. It also allows mothers to give up a child to any first responder. If the mother calls 911 to reach a first responder all recordings and transcripts of that call will be kept confidential.

30 Iowa children have been given up to adoptive families under the Safe Haven Law since it was enacted in 2002.