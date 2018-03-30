× Credit Card Skimmers Found at Perry Kum and Go Stores

PERRY, Iowa — Police in Perry are urging residents and visitors to check their bank statements.

Two credit card skimmers were found inside gas pumps at separate Kum and Go convenience stores in the past week.

Police don’t know when the devices were installed. They say thieves are opening the pumps to install the skimmers either by using stolen keys or by force.

Customers are reminded to make sure security seals are in place before inserting their cards.

Anyone who notices fraudulent charges should call police.