DES MOINES - Darian DeVries is the new Head Coach of the Drake mens basketball team.

DeVries replaces Niko Medved who left for Colorado State last week.

DeVries spent the last 20 years at Creighton, 17 as an assistant under Dana Altman and Greg McDermott.

The 42 year old DeVries is a native of Aplington Iowa and played college basketball at UNI.