Des Moines Police Still Investigating Shooting Outisde of Southside Hy-Vee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are still investigating a shooting that happened late Friday morning outside of the Hy-Vee on Army Post Road. Officials are searching for suspects and a possible victim.

“What we know is at about 11:10 this morning there was a gentleman walking over here on foot. He was approached by a car. Another man got out and approached him. There was some sort of verbal altercation there and then the person that was on foot started firing shots at the other person,” Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

One witness, who requested to stay anonymous, described the incident as a gun battle, and shortly after the shots she saw one of the people involved take off on foot.

“In between the purple building and the tan building, that’s where he ran. And I mean he was bookin',” the witness said.

Another witness who was at the Hy-Vee gas station said at first she thought she heard firecrackers.

“So I heard five pops in quick succession and then a gentleman ran over to the Hy-Vee gas station, from the direction of the sounds, and he stood by the outside of the car and he went around to the driver’s side and had the female driver get over so he could drive,” said witness Emily Exley-Berry.

Sgt. Parizek said this was not a random shooting.

“It was obvious these two were known to each other, this was not something random. They’ve got some issue, and unless we find them we’re not going to figure out what it was, but I think everybody’s safe,” he said.

Police found five shell casings and five strikes at the scene, which leads them to believe no one was hurt.

“We haven’t had a victim show up at the hospital yet, so that’s one thing here that’s fortunate. Nobody got hurt, again, you know, I said the potential, you look around the parking lot here and you think about the people that are coming and going from the store, the gas station or just driving down the street, this could have been a lot worse,” Sgt. Parizek said.

Police said they obtained video from area businesses to help the ongoing investigation and hope to soon know exactly what happened.