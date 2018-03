× Family-Friendly Easter Events in the Metro This Weekend

IOWA — Kids will be hopping across the metro in their search for Easter eggs and treats this weekend.

Several holiday celebrations start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, including the downtown egg hunt at Western Gateway Park and the Windsor Heights Fire Department’s annual egg hunt at Colby Park.

The Blank Park Zoo will also start its Eggstravaganza at 10 a.m.