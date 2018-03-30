Iowa Carver Creates New Art From Damaged Tree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRESCO, Iowa -- Just in time for Easter weekend, a northern Iowa church has a new statue that tells quite the story.

Last year, a tornado hit the town of Cresco, splitting a massive tree outside the Bible Center. There was no way the tree could be saved, but the church also didn't want to chop down more than a century of history. An Iowa chainsaw carver hatched a plan and this week helped turn what was left of the trunk into a sculpture of God's hands.

Residents say the carving is beautiful and fitting.

"I had a revelation, you know, if a man, a human being can make something that beautiful out of a tree, what can the almighty God make out of me?" said Danielle Wyant of Midwest Mission.

The chainsaw carver, Pat Doyle, is one of the featured carvers at the Iowa State Fair. Doyle said he picked up carving after he quit drinking years ago.