Iowa Cubs Hosting Open House Before Season Begins

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Opening day for the Iowa Cubs isn't until next week, but this weekend fans can re-familiarize themselves with the ballpark.

Principal Park will open its gates for the annual preseason open house on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., fans can tour the stadium, including the renovated clubhouse and skybox suites. They can also help themselves to free hot dogs and soda, as well as buy new merchandise for 2018.

If the weather allows, fans will also be allowed onto the outfield surface.