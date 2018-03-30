× Name Released of Wrong-Way Driver Killed in Crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa – Officials have released the name of a woman killed Wednesday night in a wrong-way crash on Highway 20.

The crash happened about four miles west of Rockwell City around 10:30 p.m.

The Iowa State Patrol says 37-year-old Deja De Rubio of Albion was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes when her minivan crashed head-on into a westbound SUV. De Rubio was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, 53-year-old Tony Christensen of Humboldt, was transported to Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines by air ambulance. Three passengers in his vehicle were taken to the hospital in Fort Dodge. Their conditions aren’t known.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating whether alcohol or distracted driving played a role in the crash.