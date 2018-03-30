× Sharp Family to be Laid to Rest This Weekend

CRESTON, Iowa — Visitation and funerals services will take place this weekend for the family in Creston found dead in a Mexican resort condominium.

Open visitation for the Sharp family will take place between 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Powers Funeral Home in Creston. Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. at the Southwestern Community College Gymnasium. The family burial will be closed to the public.

Kevin and Amy Sharp along with their two children died in Tulum, Mexico, from inhaling toxic gas from a water heater.