Suspicious Death Investigation Underway in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are investigating a death that is currently considered suspicious.

Officials say a body was found just inside the front door of a house located in the 3900 block of 29th Street on Friday afternoon. Investigators also found blood in the driveway and say the victim's car is missing.

Police have not yet identified a suspect and the death has not been labeled a homicide at this time. However, Polk County attorney John Sarcone was called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Further details will be provided as they are made available.